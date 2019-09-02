Fire Guts Hasbrouck Heights Garage

Hasbrouck Heights firefighters quickly doused a Labor Day Weekend blaze that gutted a garage.

Their colleagues from Wallington assisted at the Columbus Avenue fire, which broke out around noon Sunday.

No injuries were reported.

The Columbus Avenue fire broke out around noon.

PHOTOS: Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

******

TRIBUTE: Hasbrouck Heights firefighters who’d just been through a harrowing experience when four people died in a plane crash in a borough backyard were reviewing the event at the Municipal Building the next night when they smelled smoke.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/ridgefieldpark/police-fire/tribute-hasbrouck-heights-saddened-by-news-of-respected-career-firefighters-death/774868/

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.