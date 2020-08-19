Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

Fire Guts Fair Lawn Home

Jerry DeMarco
14-05 Ellis Ave, Fair Lawn
14-05 Ellis Ave, Fair Lawn Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE

Fair Lawn’s second fire in as many days ravaged a borough home early Wednesday.

Heavy flames in the rear spread to the second-floor bedroom and attic of the 2½-story home at the corner of 15th Street and Ellis Avenue around 7 a.m., responders said.

Firefighters made their way to the top floor, opened it up and doused the blaze, which was declared under control in under an hour.

No injuries were reported.

Mutual aid responders included firefighters from Paterson, Saddle Brook and Hawthorne.

An immediate cause wasn’t determined. Authorities were investigating.

A pre-dawn fire tore through a Fair Lawn restaurant on Tuesday.

PHOTOS: Fair Lawn Firefighters Douse Predawn Restaurant Blaze

