Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Ex-Martial Arts School Owner Gets 8 Years For Molesting Morris County Girl, 3rd Case In 5 Years
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Fire Destroys Roselle Park Home

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Roselle Park Fire Department file photo.
Roselle Park Fire Department file photo. Photo Credit: RPFD

Flames blew through the roof of a Roselle Park home overnight Monday.

The gas-fed fire ravaged the two-story wood frame house on Colfax Avenue at the corner of Ashwood Avenue and extended to the garage, responders said.

No injuries were immediately reported.

The fire broke out around 1 a.m. and went to two alarms within minutes.

Downed wires complicated the situation for firefighters.

The fire, which could be seen from the nearby northbound Garden State Parkway was placed under control around 2:40 a.m. but rekindled nearly seven hours later.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.