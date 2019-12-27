Fire Destroys Popular Morris County Pizzeria

An overnight fire Friday destroyed a popular Pequannock pizzeria just short of its 50th anniversary.

Flames tore through Cosmo Bella on Newark Pompton Turnpike, blowing through the roof and destroying the building, which also housed apartments upstairs. No injuries were reported.

It took a few hours to douse the blaze, which broke out shortly before 1:30 a.m. Mutual aid responders included firefighters from Lincoln Park, Riverdale and Wayne.

Authorities were trying to determine the cause.

Flames blew through Cosmo Bella restaurant on Newark Pompton Turnpike in Pequannock. Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

PHOTOS by Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.