Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Fire Destroys Popular Morris County Pizzeria

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Cosmo Bella would have celebrated its 50th anniversary this coming April.
Cosmo Bella would have celebrated its 50th anniversary this coming April. Photo Credit: Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

An overnight fire Friday destroyed a popular Pequannock pizzeria just short of its 50th anniversary.

Flames tore through Cosmo Bella on Newark Pompton Turnpike, blowing through the roof and destroying the building, which also housed apartments upstairs. No injuries were reported.

It took a few hours to douse the blaze, which broke out shortly before 1:30 a.m. Mutual aid responders included firefighters from Lincoln Park, Riverdale and Wayne.

Authorities were trying to determine the cause.

Flames blew through Cosmo Bella restaurant on Newark Pompton Turnpike in Pequannock.

Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

PHOTOS by Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.