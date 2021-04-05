Fire Destroys Parish House Of Historic Jersey Shore Church

A fire destroyed the parish house of a historic Long Branch church, injured one firefighter and displaced five residents Easter Sunday.

Flames erupted on the first floor of the Broadway facility -- originally the First Reformed Church of Long Branch -- and spread to the second level, NJ.com reports.

The blaze was reported by neighbors around 6:25 p.m., bringing approximately 50 firefighters to the scene.

The parsonage was evacuated as firefighters worked to prevent the blaze from spreading to the church next door, which dates back to 1867, the outlet said.

Tour 4 operated at a 2nd Alarm earlier this evening in the Uptown section of the City Posted by Long Branch Professional Firefighters on Sunday, April 4, 2021

One firefighter was treated for minor injuries at Jersey Shore Medical Center, NJ.com says.

The facility now is home to the Pillars of Harvest Ministries Inc., a social services and religious organizations.

