Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Fire Damages Allendale Restaurant

Jerry DeMarco
Mezza Luna and connecting businesses were closed and the residence above vacated. Photo Credit: Contributed photo
At the scene. Photo Credit: Vinny Krug
Several neighboring departments assisted their Allendale colleagues. Photo Credit: Vinny Krug

A Monday morning fire brought emergency responders to Allendale's downtown business district for the second time in two weeks.

No injuries were immediately reported.

The two-alarm fire broke out in the ceiling between the Mezza Luna Bistro on West Allendale Avenue and a residence above, responders said.

Firefighters who were met with heavy smoke knocked down the blaze, then doused additional flames found during the overhaul.

The fire closed the restaurant and adjoining businesses.

Firefighters from Franklin Lakes, Ramsey, Upper Saddle River and Waldwick assisted.

Two weeks ago, a SWAT team broke into an apartment above the restaurant and seized a man who purportedly threatened to shoot someone.

SEE: Allendale Business District Blocked Off, SWAT Team Seizes Troubled Man In Shooting Threat

