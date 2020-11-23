Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Fire Consumes Emerson Home

Jerry DeMarco
62 Clinton Street, Emerson
62 Clinton Street, Emerson Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE photos

A fast-moving fire destroyed an Emerson multi-family home before dawn Monday.

“All residents, firefighters and police are safe,” Mayor Danielle DiPaola said after the three-alarm Clinton Street blaze was finally declared under control just before 6:30 a.m.

The house was a total loss, however. It was being razed Monday morning.

Flames quickly engulfed the Emerson home.

Kim Salazar for DAILY VOICE

The blaze began when a car caught fire in the driveway and the flames spread to the house shortly before 4 a.m., responders said.

Mutual aid responders from Hillsdale, Oradell, Paramus and Westwood assisted.

Assistance for the 13 people in three families displaced by the fire was being arranged, DiPaola said. PSE&G was on site disconnecting gas service.

62 Clinton St., Emerson

DAILY VOICE photo

