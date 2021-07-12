Fire Breaks Out In North Jersey Hotel

Firefighters in Englewood responded to a two-alarm fire at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, according to officials.

The fire broke out shortly before 3:00 a.m. on Dec. 7 in an unoccupied room on the 5th floor of the hotel, the Englewood Fire Department suspects it may have been caused by an electric HVAC unit in the room.

The fire was brought under control about half an hour later, the rooms below on the 4th, 3rd, and 2nd floors sustained water damage.

Nobody was injured.

