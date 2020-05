Flames blew through the roof of a Moonachie home early Monday evening.

The call for what began as a two-alarm blaze on Joseph Street was called in at 4:50 p.m.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Assisting their Moonachie colleagues at the scene or in coverage were firefighters from Carlstadt, Hasbrouck Heights, Little Ferry, South Hackensack and Wood-Ridge.

