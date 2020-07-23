Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Fire At Closter Waste Management Company Sends Employee To Hospital

Jerry DeMarco
Closter firefighters continue to douse flames at IWS on Railroad Avenue.
Closter firefighters continue to douse flames at IWS on Railroad Avenue. Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE

A pre-dawn fire at a waste management facility in Closter sent an employee to the hospital for observation, responders said.

The fire broke out in the Interstate Waste Services transfer station garbage bays on Railroad Avenue shortly after 4 a.m. Thursday.

The employee was brought to Hackensack Meridian Health's Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood with an injury that wasn't considered life-threatening.

Demarest firefighters joined their Closter colleagues at the former site of Miele Sanitation.

The Closer and Harrington Park volunteer ambulance companies also responded, along with borough police.

Closter firefighters were joined by their colleagues from Demarest.

DAILY VOICE

Industrial Waste Services (IWS), Railroad Avenue, Closter

DAILY VOICE

The fire broke out in the Interstate Waste Services garbage bays on Railroad Avenue in Closter shortly after 4 a.m.

DAILY VOICE

