Fifth-Grade Tenafly Teacher, 42, Busted On Child Porn Charges

A Tenafly elementary school teacher was arrested Thursday on possession of child pornography charges, records show.

Pasquale Bernaldo-Antonelli, 42, of Teaneck remained held in the Bergen County Jail Thursday night, charged with child endangerment by possessing and/or viewing images of child pornography and/or abuse.

Bernaldo-Antonelli last month began his 12th year teaching elementary students, the past seven at the K-5 Ralph S. Maugham Elementary School in Tenafly.

Schools Supt. Shauna DeMarco confirmed that a teacher was arrested without identifying Bernaldo-Antonelli.

In a letter to the district, she wrote that a replacement would be announced within a few days.

“The administration will retain a replacement teacher and the administration will be meeting with the parents and/or guardians of the students affected by the replacement of their teacher over the next several days,” DeMarco added.

