A fiery tractor trailer crash with one fatality closed Route 78 in Newark early Saturday, July 16, developing reports say.

The truck apparently jumped the median on the westbound highway near Exit 56 around 6:15 a.m., trapping the driver, who was killed, RLS Media reports.

Smoke billowed above the scene and could be scene from the tarmac at Newark Airport.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

