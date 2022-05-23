Fiery Morris County Crash Snaps Utility Pole, Shuts Down Route 46 (PHOTOS)

A fiery crash snapped a utility pole and shut down Route 46 in Morris County, authorities said.

The Mountain Lakes Volunteer Fire Department responded to the crash near Route 46 west and Fox Hill Lane around 6:55 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, the company said.

Upon arrival, the crews confirmed that a car had slammed into and snapped a utility pole, which resulted in several hanging wires and a “significant” fire on a second pole further down the road, the department said.

The highway was closed in both directions as crews shut off the damaged power lines and worked to repair them while preventing the spread of the blaze, authorities said.

MLVFD cleared the area within about an hour and 45 minutes as the scene was turned over to the Mountain Lakes Police Department and JCP&L.

“Residents are reminded to avoid distractions and to remain alert while driving,” the fire department said.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation. Additional details were not released.

Scroll down to view additional photos from the crash scene.

Assisting agencies include the Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company and Parsippany Troy-Hills Fire District 6.

