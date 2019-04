A section of Rt. 7 in Kearny was closed Wednesday morning because of a downed utility pole caused by a motor-vehicle crash hours earlier.

The lanes were closed in both directions between Schuyler Avenue and Ridge Road, according to the DOT.

A witness who saw the accident early this morning and other witnesses quoted in a published report said a woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

