Fetty Wap Arrested At Newark Airport Thanks To Ankle Monitor (PHOTOS)

Cecilia Levine
Fetty Wap
Fetty Wap Photo Credit: @fettywap1738 Instagram

Rapper Fetty Wap was arrested at Newark Airport Friday after authorities were alerted to his ankle monitor, TMZ reports.

Officers speaking to the Paterson native realized he had a warrant out for his arrest in connection with a public nuisance incident in North Bergen, the outlet says.

The rapper -- whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II -- was one of six men arrested by federal officials in October and charged with running an elaborate cross-country drug distribution ring out of Long Island.

