Female Pedestrian, 61, Killed In Fort Lee, Fleeing Driver Caught

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit responded. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

Authorities took a fleeing driver into custody Wednesday night a short time after a 61-year-old woman was struck and killed in Fort Lee, authorities confirmed.

The victim "was struck by a westbound box truck, then struck again by an eastbound Mercedes-Benz SUV" on Main Street near Jones Road just off Route 46, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said. "The box truck remained on the scene, but the Mercedes-Benz fled the area."

Detectives from Calo's Fatal Accident Investigation Unit and the Fort Lee Police Department located the SUV and the driver, who was in custody as of 8 p.m.

An investigation was continuing.

******

******

