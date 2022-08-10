Contact Us
Female Motorcyclist, 52, Hospitalized In Bergen County Crash

Cecilia Levine
A 52-year-old motorcyclist was hospitalized in a Bergen County crash Saturday, Oct. 8, authorities said.

The woman was struck by a car on Broad Avenue at Probst Avenue in Fairview when she was struck by a car around 12:20 p.m., Chief David Brennan said. 

The motorcyclist was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with unknown injuries.

The road was closed as firefighters dried fluids that spilled on the roadway, the chief said.

