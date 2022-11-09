Female Inmate Dies In Hudson County Jail

The death of a 38-year-old female inmate at the Hudson County Jail is under investigation.

The woman was found lifeless inside of her cell around 7:10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Officers and onsite medical personnel immediately rendered aid to the woman and she was pronounced dead at approximately 7:34 a.m. The woman was a Union County inmate being house at the Hudson County Correctional Facility.

In accordance with guidelines by the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General, the NJOAG was immediately notified and the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Shooting Response Team is investigating this matter as it is an in custody death.

No visible signs of trauma were identified and the Cause and Manner of Death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

