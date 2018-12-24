Feds Snatch Garfield Lawyer Charged With Swiping $100,000 From Client

A Garfield lawyer who authorities said pocketed $100,000 from a client was seized by federal agents at JFK Airport as he got off a flight from Colombia, authorities said. Then he smiled for his mugshot.

Alfredo Ramos, 38, was extradited to New Jersey, booked into the Bergen County Jail on Friday and then ordered released by a judge the next day on charges of misapplication of entrusted property, records show.

The self-employed, 6-foot, 300-pound Ramos “received the funds into his attorney trust account but, instead of forwarding them to the client, used them for his own purposes, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

Calo’s Financial Crimes Unit obtained an arrest warrant in November after investigating a complaint from the client, who’d sold a piece of real estate, the prosecutor said.

Ramos was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents, assisted by Port Authority police, on Dec. 17, Calo said.

