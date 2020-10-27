Feds Raid Lodi Home, Bust Resident On Child Porn Charges

A Lodi man was ordered detained by a federal judge Tuesday after agents said they found him trafficking child pornography.

Joseph Ganaro, 42, used BitTorrent to collect and share child sex-abuse images, which agents accessed, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

They found 10 video files containing child pornography from an IP address assigned to Ganaro’s Avenue D near the state MVC office and charged him with distributing the images, the U.S. attorney said.

Carpenito credited special agents of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Investigations New Jersey Division and inspectors with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service with the investigation leading to the charges.

He also thanked Lodi police for their assistance.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Katherine Calle of Carpenito’s Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force/Narcotics Unit in Newark is handling the case.

