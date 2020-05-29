Feds: NJ Ex-Con Caught With 33 Guns, High-Capacity Mags, Silencer, Ammo

A South Jersey ex-con who was investigated after he bought a silencer online was found with dozens of guns, along with high-capacity magazines and ammo, said federal authorities who arrested him Friday.

Darick Nollett, 30, who lives in Cumberland County near the Delaware Bay, caught the attention of law enforcement when he bought a “fuel filter” – a device commonly used to silence firearms, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

As a convicted felon, Nollett is prohibited from having weaponry.

A court-approved search of his Heislerville home turned up a trove of guns and more, Carpentio said:

Remington 710 .270 caliber rifle;

Savage 93R17 .17 caliber rifle;

Aero Precision DTOM 15 rifle;

CMMG Inc. MK4 rifle;

Del-Ton DTI-15 rifle;

Aero Precision DTOM 15 rifle;

Keltec rifle;

Smith & Wesson .38 caliber revolver;

Ruger LCP .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol;

Colt Python .357 caliber revolver;

Taurus PT738 .380 caliber handgun;

Sig Sauer P226 .22 caliber handgun;

Glock 20 10mm handgun;

Heckler & Koch VP9 tactical pistol;

Smith & Wesson M&P40 .40 caliber handgun;

Springfield XD-40 .40 caliber handgun;

Springfield XD-45 .45 caliber handgun;

Taurus PT111 G2 9mm handgun;

Browning BPS 12 gauge shotgun;

Winchester Model 120 12 gauge shotgun;

Hatsan Arms Escort PS Magnum 12 gauge semi-automatic shotgun;

Remington 870 20 gauge shotgun;

Mossberg 500E .410 gauge shotgun;

Rossi 520 20 gauge shotgun;

New England Firearms Pardner SBI 12 gauge shotgun;

Fabrica Aguirre y Aranzabal JC Higgins Model 100 12 gauge shotgun;

Savage Model 720 12 gauge shotgun;

Springfield Armory Model 1896 rifle;

Ruger Model 10-22 .22 caliber rifle;

Remington 7615 Police .223 caliber rifle;

Winchester Model 1864 30 30 rifle;

Mossberg 500 12 gauge shotgun.

Also recovered was an assembled AR-15-style rifle with a scope that didn’t have a serial number, as well as unassembled parts for another one, Carpenito said.

The case is part of Project Guardian , the Department of Justice’s “signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws,” the U.S. attorney said.

PROJECT GUARDIAN: https://www.justice.gov/projectguardian

Carpenito credited the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigation’s Cherry Hill office, the ATF Newark Field Division, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service’s Philadelphia Division, New Jersey State Police and the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office with the investigation leading to Friday’s charges.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel A. Friedman of Carpenito’s Criminal Division in Camden is handling the case.

A first appearance via videoconference before U.S. Magistrate Judge Joel Schneider in Camden federal court will be scheduled for Nollett, who’s charged with unlawfully possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, as well as “knowingly receiving and possessing a firearm that was not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record,” Carpenito said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.