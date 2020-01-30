Feds: Elizabeth Man Bribed Postal Carriers To Steal Packages Of Checkbooks, iPhones, More

Federal agents on Thursday arrested an Elizabeth man who they said bribed U.S. Postal Service carriers to steal check books, credit cards and electronics from the mail.

U.S. Postal Inspection Service agents watched as Jabre “Jab” Beauvoir, 21, met with a carrier in a mail van in Secaucus and collected a package that they’d planted, a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Newark says.

Beauvoir – using the handle “Neck Tat” -- believed he was getting a stolen iPhone 6 Plus, it says.

The carrier told them that Beauvoir had offered $20O for every stolen check book and a split of the proceeds of any stolen iPhones, it adds.

Another carrier told federal investigators that a a package containing stolen checkbooks was left for Beauvior, who promised to pay $100 for each stolen package, the complaint says.

Text messages also show Beauvoir “instructing a USPS employee to look for certain types of mailings containing material to be stolen,” U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

Federal authorities began investigating after customers complained in December 2018 of not receiving their packages, authorities said.

Beauvoir was scheduled for an initial federal court court appearance Thursday afternoon. He’s charged with bribery and receiving stolen mail.

Carpenito credited the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and special agents with the USPS-Office of Inspector General with the investigation, while thanking the U.S. Secret Service, New Jersey State Police and Elizabeth and Secaucus police.

Handling the case for the government is Assistant U.S. Attorney Elaine K. Lou of Carpenito’s Special Prosecutions Division in Newark.

