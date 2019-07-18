Feds: Edgewater Man Collected $1.7M In Fake Insurance Claims To Courier Companies

He used some famous aliases – including the names of a late Italian film director and a current Turkish soccer goalie – but it eventually caught up to an Edgewater man who federal authorities said collected $1.7 million in bogus insurance claims to courier companies.

Over the course of nearly three years, Enrico DiCaprio, 57, used the aliases “Sergio Leone” and “Hakan Arikan,” among others, to submit thousands of bogus claims that items shipped by two international courier delivery services were lost, damaged or stolen, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

They weren’t, the U.S. attorney said.

The unidentified companies, in turn, “issued reimbursement checks to DiCaprio via the U.S. Postal Service, which were then deposited into his bank accounts,” Carpenito said.

Federal authorities charged DiCaprio with mail fraud.

Carpenito credited inspectors of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service with assembling the case, which was being handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren E. Repole of his Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force Unit in Newark.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.