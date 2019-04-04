Feds Charge Morris County Ex-Con With Building, Exploding Bomb

Federal agents arrested a Morris County man who they said built and exploded a bomb.

Christopher Faschan, a 31-year-old ex-con from Landing, remained in custody Thursday pending an appearance Friday in U.S. District Court in Newark.

He is charged with possessing several “explosive/destructive devices,” as well as precursor materials, and with being a felon in possession of explosive materials, firearms and ammunition, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

Fashon showed the bomb to an unidentified woman on Feb. 1 in Stanhope, then detonated it at Lake Lackawanna, Carpenito said.

“That’s something that could easily be put under someone’s car, not that I would do that or anything,” he then told the person, according to a complaint filed in federal court in Newark.

Three days later, authorities interviewed Faschan, who admitted igniting the bomb, Carpenito said.

“He described it as two pounds in weight and explained how he used and mixed potassium perchlorate, aluminum powder, and tannerite to make several bombs that were in his home,” Carpenito said.

Authorities found “explosive devices, precursor materials, weapons and ammunition” at Faschan’s home, he added.

Carpenito credited ATF and FBI agents, police officers from Byram and Roxbury, the Sussex and Morris county prosecutor’s offices, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office and the NJ State Police.

Handling the case for the government is Assistant U.S. Attorney Dean C. Sovolos of Carpenito’s National Security Unit.

