FedEx Driver Carjacked At Gunpoint In Linden

A FedEx truck involved in a collision in Linden Monday was taken at gunpoint, police said.

The crash occurred around 6 p.m. on Stiles Street near Valley Road. The FedEx driver told police that someone got out of the other vehicle, pulled a gun on the driver and demanded the keys to the truck. Both vehicles were last seen heading towards Raritan Road.

"The safety and security of our team members is always our priority. We are grateful no one was seriously hurt, and we are working with local authorities as they investigate," Shannon Davis, a FedEx Services representative, told WABC 7.

The suspect is described as a tall black man who was wearing a mask, a black hoodie and dark jeans.

The incident remains under investigation by the Linden Police Detective Bureau, and anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Mike Burnette at (908) 474-8535.

