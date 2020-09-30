Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Breaking News:
Federal Homeland Security Agent Charged In Hit-Run That Seriously Injured Hoboken Cyclist

Cecilia Levine
Hoboken police
Hoboken police Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

A 32-year-old U.S. Division of Homeland Security agent who was off-duty when he seriously injured a bicyclist in Hoboken then fled surrendered to detectives, authorities said Wednesday.

Ryan Varrone was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and 39 other motor vehicle violations in the crash that sent a 24-year-old New Hampshire man to the hospital early Monday morning, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Varrone initially stopped after hitting the bicyclist at Garden Street and First Street around 12:50 a.m. Monday -- then left, Suarez said. The victim was transported to the Jersey City Medical Center for treatment.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Hoboken Police Department conducted the investigation and arrest.

