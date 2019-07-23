Contact Us
Federal Case: North Bergen Man Charged With Knocking Out Postal Worker

A North Bergen postal worker suffered serious injuries after he was attacked in June, authorities said. Photo Credit: USPS

A 34-year-old North Bergen man was arrested after a parking dispute at a local post office turned violent last month, U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Craig Carpenito said Tuesday.

Eduardo Perez parked his pickup in an employee space at the Woodcliff Station post office June 22, authorities said. When Perez returned to retrieve the vehicle after the station closed, a postal vehicle was blocking the entrance to the parking lot, per the policy at the post office.

The exit remained open but Perez allegedly demanded that postal workers move the vehicle so he could leave through the entrance. Perez became "irate" and combative, according to authorities, and nearly struck a worker with his truck as he was leaving.

Moments later, Perez came back and attacked a postal worker who was unloading parcels from his vehicle, punching him and knocking him unconscious, authorities said. Perez then left.

The worker suffered serious injuries to the face and head.

Perez was charged with assaulting a federal worker following an investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and North Bergen police. He was scheduled to appear in Newark federal court Tuesday.

If convicted, Perez faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

