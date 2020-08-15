Federal Agents Capture Accused Hit Man Wanted In Fatal Englewood House Party Ambush

An accused hit man wanted in a double shooting at a June Bergen County house party was captured by federal agents after two months on the run, authorities said Saturday.

U.S. Marshals arrested Dwayne Redd Jr., 22, on Thursday at a house in Baltimore, MD, his native city, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said nearly two months after the Englewood house party ambush.

Redd and Dejuan Stokes, 23, both unemployed, were recruited by Jamal "Mally" Robinson, 44, in the June 20 shooting that killed killed Douglas Perry, 43, of Newark, and a injured a 29-year-old Englewood man.at the corner of 2nd and 4th streets, authorities said.

Daily Voice broke the story that members of a Bergen County Regional SWAT team captured Robinson -- a violent Teaneck ex-con with a 25-year criminal history -- in a rental car on Reade Street in Englewood.

A search warrant executed July 25 at 125 Shepard Ave., in Teaneck turned up a Glock 22 40-caliber handgun containing large capacity ammunition magazine, Musella said.

The day after Robinson's arrest, Deidre A. Adebiyi, a nurse who lives in Englewood, was charged with possession of a large capacity ammunition magazine, Musella said. She was served a summons and scheduled to appear in Hackensack Central Judicial Processing Court.

Robinson remains in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Hackensack Central Judicial Processing Court. Stokes and Redd were being held in Baltimore pending extradition to Bergen County.

