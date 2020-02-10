FBI: Wanted NJ Fugitive Returned To US, Held In Bergen County Jail

Former Ramsey luxury car dealer Afzal “Bobby” Khan is now a former fugitive, as well.

Agents from the FBI’s Newark Field Office returned Khan, 37, to the United States on Monday to face wire fraud charges, authorities said.

He remained held Tuesday in the Bergen County Jail.

A federal arrest warrant was issued on Oct. 21, 2014 for Khan, who's charged with defrauding dozens of customers and lenders out of $1.7 million while he was the owner of Emporio Motor Group, a car dealership in Ramsey.

Khan obtained loans for vehicles he had no title for — among them, Rolls Royces, Lamborghinis, Porsches — and sold them on consignment without paying the owners, federal authorities said.

Khan, who was on the FBI Newark Office’s Most Wanted list, surrendered in the United Arab Emirates and waived extradition.

"Mr. Khan came to the sobering reality that he could not outrun the FBI," Special Agent in Charge Gregory W. Ehrie said Monday.

Ehrie thanked the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Ramsey Police Department for their assistance in investigating Khan, of Egg Harbor Township in Atlantic County, for whose capture the FBI originally offered a $20,000 reward.

"People who flee to other countries to avoid prosecution only delay the inevitable and live every day with the knowledge that we are still in pursuit," Ehrie said. "Mr. Khan obviously reached the conclusion that it wasn't worth it."

As part of his scheme, Khan obtained loans from the auto finance division of a large bank for cars that he never delivered, but for which the purchaser was still responsible, federal authorities said.

He also obtained loans for cars that neither he nor Emporio had the title to, they said.

Buyer were still liable for the loan but couldn't register the vehicles.

