Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

FBI: Wanted Armed, Dangerous Paterson Gang Member Surrenders

Jerry DeMarco
Cesar David Valerio
Cesar David Valerio Photo Credit: FBI Newark Field Office

An armed and dangerous ex-con from Paterson surrendered after the FBI posted a $5,000 reward for his capture, federal authorities said.

Cesar David Valerio, a 28-year-old Dominican national, turned himself in to face several federal weapons charges, a bureau spokeswoman said.

A U.S. District Court judge in Newark two weeks ago issued a warrant for the arrest of Valerio -- also known as "Chico Trini" -- after federal authorities charged him with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm in Paterson.

