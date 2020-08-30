FBI: Wanted Armed, Dangerous Paterson Gang Member Surrenders

An armed and dangerous ex-con from Paterson surrendered after the FBI posted a $5,000 reward for his capture, federal authorities said.

Cesar David Valerio, a 28-year-old Dominican national, turned himself in to face several federal weapons charges, a bureau spokeswoman said.

A U.S. District Court judge in Newark two weeks ago issued a warrant for the arrest of Valerio -- also known as "Chico Trini" -- after federal authorities charged him with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm in Paterson.

