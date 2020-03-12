FBI: Upper Saddle River Swindler Lived High Life Conning Corporations Out Of Millions

The FBI on Thursday arrested an accused con man from Upper Saddle River who authorities said cunningly duped lenders and corporations of out millions of dollars that funded a lavish lifestyle.

Matthew O’Callaghan, 43, “impersonated two bank executives interested in funding syndicated loans for global companies,” U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

Referring to himself as bank executives “Edward Tierney” and “Michael Nash,” O’Callaghan induced the victims into making trades in which they agreed to pay a bank to take on a commitment to fund revolving credit facilities, Carpenito said.

He “submitted numerous fraudulent documents to the victims that were designed to deceive them into believing that Nash and Tierney were legitimate representatives” of the bank, the U.S. attorney said.

This included email addresses resembling the real thing, false email signature blocks for “Tierney” and “Nash” that bore the bank’s logo and a form carrying the bank’s tax ID number, he said.

O’Callaghan “directed the victims to wire funds to a bank account at [the purported bank] that O’Callaghan controlled and then converted the money for his own use,” Carpenito said.

He bought a new car, joined a private club, gambled and traveled, the U.S. attorney said.

The FBI charged O’Callaghan with five counts of wire fraud and three counts of money laundering.

Carpenito credited special agents of the bureau with the investigation leading to the charges. Handling the case for the government is Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Fayer of his Economic Crimes Unit in Newark.

