FBI Searches Jersey City Landfill For Jimmy Hoffa's Body

The 1975 disappearance of Jimmy Hoffa remains a mystery but has recently brought investigators to a small landfill in Jersey City in search of his body, the New York Times reports.

A worker on his deathbed divulged that he buried the union boss' body in a steel drum under the Pulaski Skyway, the outlet says.

Agents searched a small plot of land under the Pulaski Skyway on Oct. 25 and 26 to conduct a “site survey" on Oct. 25 and 26, the NYT says citing the FBI's Detroit field office.

Dan Moldea, a journalist who has covered Hoffa since before his July 1975 disappearance, was apparently the one to tip off the FBI.

Click here for more form the New York Times.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.