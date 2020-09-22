FBI Raids Ridgewood Home Of Former Upper East Side Art Gallery Owner

FBI agents carted off boxes and bags of apparent evidence during a raid Tuesday on the Ridgewood home of a former Manhattan art gallery owner, witnesses said.

Frederick Street was lined with vans and other federal vehicles as agents sorted items collected from the home of Selim and Aysel Dere in the driveway and attached garage.

Neighbors said they saw two people led away from the home, but they weren’t sure whom.

Selim Dere, who owned and operated the now-defunct Fortuna Fine Art gallery on East 69th Street off Madison Avenue with his son, reportedly had previous involvement with law enforcement.

News accounts tell of Turkish police taking him and two other men into custody more than 25 years ago in connection with the alleged smuggling of a marble sarcophagus.

One reported cited a seizure warrant executed by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office at Fortuna for an ancient Etruscan terracotta work, “Hare Aryballos,” circa 580-560 BCE (SEE: Seizure: An Etruscan Hare Aryballos circa 580-560 B.C.E.).

Another referred to the seizure by FBI agents of a marble statue and fragment of garland that was believed to come from the ancient Greek city of Aphrodisias in Turkey (SEE: Zeugma's Plundered Mosaics).

