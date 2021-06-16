FBI Probes Deadly Police Shooting In Leonia

The FBI was investigating a deadly shooting involving police at a Leonia apartment complex early Wednesday morning.
Initial and unconfirmed reports say that the suspect was involved in a kidnapping.
Kathleen Gentile, a resident of Lakeview Apartments, told Daily Voice she "heard a lot of gunshots" that "sounded like fireworks" around 6 a.m.
She then heard someone who introduced themself as an FBI agent saying "Please come out, you're standing in the window, please come out."
Then, more gunshots -- or so she thought.
"Literally, 'Bang, bang bang' is what I heard," she added. "All I know is that I'm unnerved."
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
