FBI Probes Deadly Police Shooting In Leonia

The FBI was investigating a deadly shooting involving police at a Leonia apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

Initial and unconfirmed reports say that the suspect was involved in a kidnapping.

Kathleen Gentile, a resident of Lakeview Apartments, told Daily Voice she "heard a lot of gunshots" that "sounded like fireworks" around 6 a.m.

Resident Kathleen Gentile Cecilia Levine

She then heard someone who introduced themself as an FBI agent saying "Please come out, you're standing in the window, please come out."

Then, more gunshots -- or so she thought.

"Literally, 'Bang, bang bang' is what I heard," she added. "All I know is that I'm unnerved."

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

