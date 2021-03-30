FBI: Middlesex Man Admits Trying To Torch Trenton Police Car Following Floyd Protest

UPDATE: A Middlesex County man admitted Tuesday that he stuffed a rag into the gas tank of a police cruiser and set it on fire during a riot in Trenton following what had been a peaceful protest last year over the death of George Floyd.

Justin Spry, 22, of South Plainfield took a deal from the government rather than go to trial, becoming the second of three men involved in the incident to admit their roles.

Spry originally tried claiming on Twitter that he was brutalized by police, but federal authorities produced surveillance video showing otherwise.

“Law enforcement officers on scene observed Spry as he attempted to ignite the vehicle,” Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said. “Spry noticed the officers and attempted to flee but was arrested.”

On Sunday I attended a BLM protest in Trenton, NJ which was mostly peaceful until it wasn’t. I was beaten viciously by about 10 state troopers before they wrestled me to the ground and I can say with confidence that if I was black I probably would’ve been killed. This is not okay pic.twitter.com/96V0gk5NmH — Spryson Tiller (@JustinSpry1) June 2, 2020

Although the May 31st protest in Trenton was peaceful earlier in the day, violence erupted later.

Several rioters ran down East State Street in downtown Trenton, smashing storefronts, looting stores, and attacking marked police vehicles.

A city surveillance camera and cellphone video captured Kareem Dockery, 29, of Trenton lighting a makeshift Molotov cocktail and throwing it through the open front driver’s side of one of the police cars, Honig said.

Dockery then pulled off his shirt and handed it to Killian Melecio, 20, of Columbus, who was joined by Spry in trying to stuff it into the gas tank and light it, the U.S. attorney said.

Police grabbed Spry as Melecio and Dockery fled, Honig said.

Authorities said they reviewed street-camera surveillance videos, as well as footage shot on cellphones and posted on social media that led to the identification and August arrests of both men, thanks to distinctive tattoos.

SEE: BUSTED! Tattoos Help ID Men In Trenton Protest Firebombings, FBI Says

Spry pleaded guilty Tuesday to “attempting to obstruct, impede, or interfere with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder” during a videoconference with a federal judge in Trenton.

U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti scheduled his sentencing for Aug. 3.

Melecio took a guilty plea on Jan. 26 to the same charge as Spry. Martinotti scheduled his sentencing for May 26.

SEE: Rioter Admits Torching Trenton Police Cruiser After George Floyd Protest

The charges against Dockery are still pending and will likely depend on the cooperation of Spry and/or Melecio.

Dockery also faces state charges of throwing another gas bomb at New Jersey State Police troopers who were arresting Spry.

The device “exploded at the feet of the troopers, causing one to suffer temporary loss of hearing,” state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said.

SEE: Trenton Rioter Threw Makeshift Molotov Cocktail At State Troopers, New Indictment Charges

Honig credited special agents of the FBI and officers with the Joint Terrorism Task Force in Newark with the investigation leading to the arrests and pleas, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Alexander E. Ramey and Michelle Gasparian of her Criminal Division in Trenton.

She also thanked Trenton police, New Jersey State Police and officers with the state Department of Corrections for their assistance.

