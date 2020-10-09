FBI: Kidnapped Paterson Bodega Owner Found Bound In Bronx

A Paterson bodega owner kidnapped from his store early Thursday was rescued in the Bronx, said authorities who arrested one of his accused abductors.

Surveillance video shows one man grabbing Miguel Espejo in a chokehold while the other points a gun as they wrestle in front of the counter, knocking over items, at the Easter Grocery and Food Market at 10th Avenue and East 28th Street early Thursday.

Espejo, who was struck in the head, was dragged from the store and shoved into the back of a U-Haul box truck with Arizona license plates that sped off, witnesses told police.

The FBI later reported finding him tied up in the Bronx later Thursday. He’d sustained minor injuries, authorities said.

They confirmed that one man was taken into custody but didn’t provide further details.

The dispute was believed to be over money, although investigators didn’t go into detail.

The FBI thanked Paterson police, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office, the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office and the NYPD.

"Their quick response and cooperation greatly contributed to the success of this operation," said Doreen Holder, a public affairs specialist for the FBI Newark Field Office.

SURVEILLANCE IMAGE: Courtesy ABC7 Eyewitness News

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.