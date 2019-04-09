Father Found Guilty Of Desecrating Baby's Remains Discovered In Jersey City

A Virginia man has been found guilty of desecrating the remains of his baby daughter, whose body was found in a suitcase near some railroad tracks in Jersey City a year ago, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday.

Travis Plummer, 38, was arrested last year after his 23-month-old daughter Te'Myah disappeared from their home in Richmond, Va. The girl's body was found near Journal Square.

Plummer was eventually picked up in Puerto Rico.

In an interview last year, the girl's mother, Teshauna Cooper, said she had last seen her daughter in September 2017. Plummer had told Cooper he had sent the girl off to live with relatives in North Carolina until the couple had settled in Richmond, Cooper told the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

The little girl's body was discovered in Jersey City in April 2018.

Te'Myah's death was ruled a homicide. But because a time and place of death could not be precisely determined, there were still questions about which law enforcement agencies have jurisdiction, NJ.com reported in February.

