Fatal Shooting Under Investigation In Roselle

There was a fatal shooting in Roselle Friday night. The victim's identity has not yet been released . Photo Credit: Screen grab

A person identified only as a male was shot and killed at a Roselle apartment complex Friday night, police said.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Oak Park apartments on Garden Drive around 11:10 p.m. Police found the victim with a gunshot wound.

Authorities were trying to contact next of kin first before releasing the victim's name.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Detective John Leshko at 908-245-9200.

Check back for updates to this story.

