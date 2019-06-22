Fatal Shooting Under Investigation In Roselle

A person identified only as a male was shot and killed at a Roselle apartment complex Friday night, police said.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Oak Park apartments on Garden Drive around 11:10 p.m. Police found the victim with a gunshot wound.

Authorities were trying to contact next of kin first before releasing the victim's name.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Detective John Leshko at 908-245-9200.

