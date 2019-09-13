Fatal Paterson Gunshot Victim Dropped Off By Friends At Rochelle Park Nursing Home

BREAKING NEWS: Friends of a man shot in Paterson Friday night brought him to a Rochelle Park nursing home, where he was later pronounced dead, responders said.

The victim apparently had been shot through a car door around 9 p.m.

"They were trying to find a hospital and dropped him off" at Alaris Health at 96 Parkway instead, one responder said.

The driver left but two of the friends stayed behind.

Police were searching for the shooter, who apparently fled in a red Honda.

