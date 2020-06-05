Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Fatal Paterson Fire Victim Identified As Longtime City Resident, 83

Jerry DeMarco
https://www.facebook.com/njincidents/ Video Credit: JeffStang Fire Photography

A man killed in a Paterson house fire Tuesday afternoon was identified Friday as longtime city resident Charles Bennett, 83.

Responders found Bennett unresponsive in the basement, where the fire in the two-family home on 17th Avenue broke out.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Authorities were still investigating the cause of the two-alarm blaze, which broke out around 2:30 p.m. and severely damaged the three-story, wood-frame house.

Firefighters had it knocked down within an hour. Five people were displaced.

Funeral arrangements for Bennett hadn't yet been made public on Friday.

VIDEO: Jeff Stang Fire Photography (click for more videos and photos)

