Fatal Crash: Motorcyclist Ejected Off Route 3 Bridge Into Hackensack River

Jerry DeMarco
police car
police car Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

A 28-year-old motorcyclist was killed late Tuesday when he was ejected off a Route 3 bridge into the Hackensack River in Secaucus, responders said.

Firefighters from Secaucus and East Rutherford recovered the body of the as-yet unidentified victim near the Clarion Empire Meadowlands Hotel south of the bridge about a half-hour after the 11 p.m. crash, they said.

They also found his helmet.

An ALS unit made the pronouncement.

The highway was reopened around 4 a.m.

