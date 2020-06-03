Fatal Crash: Motorcyclist Ejected Off Route 3 Bridge Into Hackensack River

A 28-year-old motorcyclist was killed late Tuesday when he was ejected off a Route 3 bridge into the Hackensack River in Secaucus, responders said.

Firefighters from Secaucus and East Rutherford recovered the body of the as-yet unidentified victim near the Clarion Empire Meadowlands Hotel south of the bridge about a half-hour after the 11 p.m. crash, they said.

They also found his helmet.

An ALS unit made the pronouncement.

The highway was reopened around 4 a.m.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.