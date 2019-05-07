Fanwood Resident, 65, Threatened Train Conductor With Scissors: Police

A Fanwood man has been charged with aggravated assault, making terroristic threats and weapons offenses for allegedly threatening a train conductor with a pair of scissors Friday, NJ Transit said.

Prudencio Cruz, 65, allegedly threatened the conductor of a North Jersey Coast Line train as it was pulling into Perth Amboy. Cruz fled when the train stopped. The conductor was unhurt.

Cruz was arrested Sunday after the conductor shared an image on social media, which was seen by an NJ Transit employee in Hoboken. That employee then notified NJ Transit police, who arrested Cruz.

“NJ TRANSIT remains committed to prosecuting assailants to the fullest extent of the law. The safety of our employees and customers is our top priority,’’ said NJ Transit Executive Director Kevin Corbett. “The swift arrest in this case should remind anyone intending to harm a train crew member or bus operator that you will be caught and held accountable.”

Cruz was being held at the Middlesex County Jail.

