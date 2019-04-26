Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: WATCH THIS: Lightning Strike In Wyckoff Knocks Out Traffic Lights
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Family's Prayers Answered For Critically Injured Tenafly Boy, 12, Hit By Pickup

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Lucas Ferro
Lucas Ferro Photo Credit: COURTESY: Ferro Family

A family’s prayers were answered after a 12-year-old Tenafly boy suffered a fractured skull, pelvis and ribs, along with a collapsed lung and lacerated liver, after being struck by a pickup truck walking home earlier this month.

Lucas Ferro has a ways to go, but he was all smiles recently – allowing his loved ones the chance to exhale.

Lucas was crossing County Road at Central Avenue headed east just after 3:30 p.m. April 11 when he was struck by the northbound pickup, driven by a 27-year-old Norwood woman, police said.

The driver jumped out and rendered aid while awaiting police, Capt. Michael deMoncada said.

Lucas was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, where his family said he underwent an emergency craniotomy.

“The driver cooperated with police and, based upon witness statements, no charges were signed against the driver at that time,” deMoncada said.

After six days in pediatric intensive care, Lucas was in recovery.

A GoFundMe fund has been established to help the Ferro family with medical expenses.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.