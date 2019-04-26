Family's Prayers Answered For Critically Injured Tenafly Boy, 12, Hit By Pickup

A family’s prayers were answered after a 12-year-old Tenafly boy suffered a fractured skull, pelvis and ribs, along with a collapsed lung and lacerated liver, after being struck by a pickup truck walking home earlier this month.

Lucas Ferro has a ways to go, but he was all smiles recently – allowing his loved ones the chance to exhale.

Lucas was crossing County Road at Central Avenue headed east just after 3:30 p.m. April 11 when he was struck by the northbound pickup, driven by a 27-year-old Norwood woman, police said.

The driver jumped out and rendered aid while awaiting police, Capt. Michael deMoncada said.

Lucas was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, where his family said he underwent an emergency craniotomy.

“The driver cooperated with police and, based upon witness statements, no charges were signed against the driver at that time,” deMoncada said.

After six days in pediatric intensive care, Lucas was in recovery.

A GoFundMe fund has been established to help the Ferro family with medical expenses.

