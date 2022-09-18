Family Of Horse Killed, Teen Hurt In NJ Hit-Run Crash Seeking Justice

His name was Predator, and his owners are seeking justice.

The 15-year-old horse was killed and his 14-year-old rider seriously hurt in a hit-and-run crash in Gloucester County last week, authorities previously said.

Edgar Galarza told his sister, Tatiana Feliciano, to get out of the street split seconds before she and Predator were hit by a pickup truck heading west on Monroeville Road in Franklin Township around 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, he tells CBS.

But it was too late. The pickup struck Predator, who died at the scene, and fled. Tatiana was rushed to the hospital.

Galarza and his family are urging the driver to come forward.

"We really just want justice," Galarza told Daily Voice.

"In your mind, you took her horse bro, that's family, and not only that you put us all in danger," Galarza told CBS. "That's really all, your karma will come."

If you witnessed or have any information regarding this incident you are urged to contact the Franklin Township Police Department at 856-694-1414. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by emailing crimetips@franklintownship.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.