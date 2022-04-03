Family Of Girl Killed While Riding Bike In Bridgewater Sees Support

Support is surging for the family of an 11-year-old girl who was struck and killed by a 22-year-old woman in a pickup truck while biking with a friend in Bridgewater.

Victoria Bastos was struck near 3rd Street on Fulton Street around 6:10 p.m. Saturday, April 2, according to local police and a GoFundMe launched for the girl's family.

Police said she was rushed to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital Somerset where she was pronounced dead following the crash.

More than $12,300 had been raised on the GoFundMe as of Monday morning. Victoria is survived by her father, Vitor Bastos, her mother Cynthia Pereria, and her sister Natasha.

"In an effort to alleviate some stress from the Bastos’ family, we are looking to raise money to help with the service expenses," the page reads. "All of the proceeds will go directly to Vitor Bastos to support with the arrangements."

This crash remains under investigation by the Bridgewater Township Police Department’s Traffic Safety Bureau and the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Kevin Florczak of the Bridgewater Police Traffic Safety Bureau at (908)722-4111 extension 4130 or the Bridgewater TIPS line at 877-660-INFO (4636).

