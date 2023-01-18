Family Game Night Ends In Slaying For Irvington Couple: Sources

Family game night took a turn for the worst when a woman stabbed her boyfriend dead overnight in Irvington, sources tell Daily Voice.

Police were called to a home on the 100 block of Tichenor Terrace at about 2 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, where they found 35-year-old Haleem Youngblood with stab wounds, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. He was pronounce dead on the scene about an hour later.

Another woman at the scene told authorities that an argument broke out over the board game, but escalated to a fight over a hole in the wall, sources with direct knowledge of the incident tell Daily Voice.

Essex County detectives and Irvington police are investigating the killing, though no arrests have been made yet, Stephens said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tip line at 1-877-847-7432.

