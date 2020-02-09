Family Dog Severs Ear Lobe Of Old Tappan Girl, 2

A 2-year-old Old Tappan girl had her left ear lobe bitten off by the family dog in an unfortunate accident on Sunday, authorities said.

The toddler inadvertently jumped on the border collie, who was sleeping, and was bitten around 1:30 p.m., Police Chief Thomas Shine said.

She also sustained a puncture wound on her right arm, the chief said.

She was in stable condition at Hackensack University Medical Center and may require surgery, he said.

Detective Robert Wacht was investigating.

