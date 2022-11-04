FAMILY AFFAIR: Police Dismantle Heroin Ring Run Out Of Hudson County Home

Eighty folds of heroin and drug money were seized in the dismantling of a drug ring being run out of one family's home in Hudson County, authorities said.

Kim Enders, 53, and Dave Enders, 52, along with their 26-year-old daughter, Samantha, were arrested on Saturday, April 9, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said. Also arrested was 52-year-old Jose Torres Amaro, he said.

Police began investigating last month following a tip that heroin was being sold out of a house on the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue, the chief said.

The youngest Enders and Torres-Amaro were charged with possession of heroin with the intent to distribute, while Dave Enders had five fake identifications, Miller said.

Jose Torres-Amaro and Samantha Enders were lodged in the Hudson County Jail on various drug-related charges. Torres-Amaro was also charged with money laundering.

Kim Enders had a small amount of heroin and drug paraphernalia, and had an outstanding warrant out of Montville Township, according to the chief. She was charged with drug possession and released pending her first court appearance.

