Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

'False Public Alarm': Bergen Homeless Shelter Bomb Scare Leads To Summons

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The Bergen County homeless shelter.
The Bergen County homeless shelter. Photo Credit: National Association of Counties

A man who authorities said frequents the Bergen County homeless shelter in Hackensack was charged with causing a false public alarm after reportedly saying he had a bomb stashed there.

John Showers, 57, was at a local social services program in Bergenfield on Wednesday when he claimed he had a bomb in his locker at the shelter, said Derek Sands, a spokesman for Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton.Showers, whose most recent fixed address was in Elmwood Park, was issued a summons and released pending a court date.

He apparently was disgruntled when he made mention of the purported bomb and that he was "prepared to use it," a law enforcement source said.

The Bergen County Human Services Center, as it's known, was evacuated and River Street and the surrounding area was temporarily blocked off on Wednesday.

A technician from the sheriff's Bomb Squad inspected the locker and "nothing was found," Sands said.

The squad searched the rest of the facility out of an abundance of caution before giving the all-clear, he said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.