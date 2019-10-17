FALSE ALARM: Woman Outside School Wasn't Trying To Lure Child Into Minivan, Police Say

A woman picking up her children from a Woodland Park elementary school Wednesday afternoon was mistakenly thought to be trying to lure a youngster into her minivan, police said Thursday.

The woman was standing in front of the Beatrice Gilmore School (grades 3-4) at dismissal when the child mistakenly interpreted her actions, Woodland Park police said.

"After a thorough investigation it was found that the woman in question was picking up children of her own and was signalling past the child who alerted us to this incident," the department said in an update. "Everything was confirmed with all parties.

"WPPD would like to thank everyone involved and who helped us get to this conclusion. As always incidents need to be reported immediately so that we can come to a conclusion as soon as possible."

